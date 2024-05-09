How are the Cardinals non-tendered players doing elsewhere?
IF/DH Juan Yepez - Washington Nationals
After signing a minor league deal with the Washington Nationals, Juan Yepez was assigned to their Triple-A team, the Rochester Red Wings. The 26-year-old infielder/corner outfielder has played in 28 games for the Red Wings, and he is seeing moderate success.
In 125 plate appearances (105 at-bats), Yepez has a .248/.360/.419 slash line to go along with 4 home runs, 6 doubles, and 2 stolen bases. The most interesting aspect of Yepez's game so far would be his 18 walks to 19 strikeouts. Having that much balance in the batter's box will always bode in a player's favor. Having a 14.4% walk rate with a 15.2% strikeout rate will always be good for a batter. He is continuing his strong spring.
Defensively, Yepez has only appeared at first base. He has logged 205 innings in 25 games, and he has committed two errors this year. Yepez's glove was never his calling card, and it seems like Washington doesn't want to let him dabble in the outfield. He has 3 designated hitter appearances to pair with his first-base outings.
While one would hope for more from a 26-year-old batter in AAA, Yepez's offensive statistics according to wRC+ (106) surpass all but 3 players on St. Louis's roster: Willson Contreras (166), Jose Fermin (142 wRC+ in only 13 plate appearances), and Nolan Arenado (116 wRC+). Yepez has a 106 wRC+ in AAA.
The Cardinals' current first baseman, Paul Goldschmidt, is a well-below-average offensive player this year, and even his defense is reaching a career low. Juan Yepez would have had to work pretty hard to supplant the former MVP, but he is outperforming the Cardinals' future Hall of Famer as of now.