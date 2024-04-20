How are members of the 2023 Cardinals doing on their new teams?
Jordan Montgomery
Montgomery fell in love with St. Louis when he was traded in 2022 from the New York Yankees for Harrison Bader. Montgomery hoped to turn a tremendous second half of the 2022 season and a full season with the Cardinals into a long-term deal with the club once he hit free agency.
Instead, Montgomery went 6-9 with the Cardinals and was traded at the deadline along with Chris Stratton to the Texas Rangers for Tekoah Roby, Thomas Saggasse, and John King. Montgomery ended up being a key piece for the Rangers in their successful bid to win a World Series Championship.
Montgomery and his agent, Scott Boras, believed he would be a hot commodity and earn a hefty contract. Montgomery was signed on March 29. He earned a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks worth $25 million and a vesting option for 2025. He's expected to debut with the D-Backs on Friday against the Giants.
Montgomery has since dropped Boras as his agent, opting to go with Joel Wolfe and Nick Chanock of Wasserman. Montgomery can use this new opportunity to improve his odds for a better contract,