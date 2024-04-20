How are members of the 2023 Cardinals doing on their new teams?
Jack Flaherty
Hopes were high for Flaherty to become the ace of the staff. However, with several injuries, the talented young arm never found the success he had in 2019.
The organization gave Flaherty the beginning of the 2023 season to prove that he deserved an opportunity to be signed as a free agent in the offseason. The struggles mounted, and he even gave the impression that he was struggling because of the addition of catcher Willson Contreras. The youngster publicly stated he was getting a different attention to detail provided by legendary catcher Yadier Molina. While Contreras is an entirely different catcher than Molina, he puts in a lot of work with his pitching staff. Flaherty and Adam Wainwright walked back the statement within days of Flaherty saying it. The statement was made and gave Flaherty a bad look.
Flaherty was traded to the Baltimore Orioles for pitchers Drew Rom, Zack Showalter, and infielder Cesar Prieto. The Orioles ended the season with Flaherty in the bullpen. Flaherty signed a one-year deal worth $14 million with the Detroit Tigers as a free agent.
Flaherty is 0-1 in three starts with the Tigers. In 18.1 innings, he's given up ten earned runs, including three homers. While he's walked three batters, he has struck out 20 batters. He threw 14 swing-and-miss pitches in his loss to the Oakland Athletics and 16 swing-and-miss pitches against the Minnesota Twins, a no-decision.
The Cardinals made the right call to move on from Flaherty. Hopefully, he matures with his new team.