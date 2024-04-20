How are members of the 2023 Cardinals doing on their new teams?
Jordan Hicks
Hicks was set to be one of the most exciting relief pitchers in the Cardinals organization. But with injury and issues controlling his high-velocity pitches, it was time for the two to move on. Hicks was traded at the deadline in 2023 to the Toronto Blue Jays. He was granted free agency and signed a four-year deal worth $44 million to become a starting pitcher.
It's shocking, but of course, this is how to use the talented pitcher properly. As a starter, he will stretch out and not use as high a velocity, and he can work longer and more efficiently. If having Hicks starting was ever something desired by the front office, it must not have been taken seriously by the coaching staff as they kept putting him in situations to be a high-leverage reliever. After this became dangerous in some cases, it is shocking that there wasn't more effort to make Hicks a starter happen.
Since joining the Giants, Hicks has started four games and is 2-0 with an ERA of 1.57. In 23 innings pitched, he's given up one home run and four earned runs. He's walked six batters while striking out 18.
It's unclear if this was just a developmental issue with the Cardinals' use of Hicks, but it would have been nice to see him in a starter role considering home much another starter has been needed over the past couple of seasons.