Here is who the Cardinals should target for each of their 5 "to-do list" items
The Cardinals have a long to-do list this offseason, and these are the players they should target for each of those items.
By Josh Jacobs
Item #5: High-leverage reliever via trade
Who they should target: James Karinchak, Garrett Crochet, Daniel Bard, Jason Adam, Carlos Estevez, Justin Lawrence
This list is hard to predict at this stage in the offseason, but with the amount of ancillary pieces the Cardinals have on their roster, they should be able to add bullpen help through trade as well.
Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Luken Baker, and Andrew Knizner all feel like candidates here for a trade, where the Cardinals could get a valuable reliever in a straight swap. They could also choose to use a prospect instead to acquire an arm.
James Karinchak would be an interesting name to watch in my opinion, as the Guardians have two years left of control on him and could capitalize on his value this offseason by moving him. All of these relievers are purely speculative at this point, but could fit the bill as one of the Cardinals' four high-leverage relievers.
If the Cardinals can grab a guy from each of these categories this offseason, they'll have accomplished what they needed to in order to put the club back into contention. Not just for a division title, but to be an actual threat in October. Time will tell if the Cardinals can make this plan a reality.