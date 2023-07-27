Here is how the Cardinals roster would look if did not make their huge trade mistakes
If the Cardinals had bet on the right talent, they would easily be the favorites to win the World Series this year
By Josh Jacobs
How the Cardinals lineup and rotation would look
Lineup
1. 2B Brendan Donovan
2. 1B Paul Goldschmidt
3. LF Randy Arozarena
4. 3B Nolan Arenado
5. CF Adolis Garcia
6. DH Nolan Gorman
7. C Willson Contreras
8. RF Jordan Walker
9. SS Tommy Edman
Rotation
1. Zac Gallen
2. Sandy Alcantara
3. Jordan Montgomery
4. Miles Mikolas
5. Jack Flaherty/Adam Wainwright
This team is easily the favorite to win the World Series, right? After Tommy Edman, who is the worst hitter in that lineup? Jordan Walker? Willson Contreras? Nolan Gorman? It's legit insane how much offensive talent that lineup has.
Oh, and this team can actually pitch. Miles Mikolas was the Cardinals' Opening Day starter this year and now slots into the number four slot in the rotation. Jordan Montgomery has been one of the best pitchers in baseball the last few months and is now your number three. Zac Gallen has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this year, and although Sandy Alcantara has struggled this year, he's still an elite arm.