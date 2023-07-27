Here is how the Cardinals roster would look if did not make their huge trade mistakes
If the Cardinals had bet on the right talent, they would easily be the favorites to win the World Series this year
By Josh Jacobs
Outfield
Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Jordan Walker, Lars Nootbaar, and Dylan Carlson
Yeah. Let's just take this in for a second.
Could you imagine if the Cardinals, on top of having Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado, had an outfield that consisted of two outfielders that started in the All-Star Game and one of the best young players in all of baseball?
I kind of what to just skip this page now, but there's another page that will hurt equally as much.
We can all agree the Cardinals' lineup is not their issue. Are there some issues with it? Sure. Can it be frustrating at times? Of course. But overall, it's one of the best in the game.
Now add Randy Arozarena and Adolis Garcia to it.
Not to mention the surplus value you now have on the bench in Lars Nootbaar and Dylan Carlson. Tyler O'Neill and Alec Burleson don't even make the cut for this team. I'm not going to assume the Cardinals make trades in this scenario, but remember how I said Sean Murphy becomes even more of a possibility? I would've been shocked if the Cardinals passed on Murphy with this kind of position player depth.
I'll comment more on their lineup as a whole later, but let's take a peak at the pitching staff.