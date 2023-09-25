Here is how a team of former Cardinals would stack up in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals have let some very good players below. Which players would make the strongest roster based on 2023 stats?
Full Lineup
The ex-Cardinals lineup and rotation of 2023 appears to be a pretty strong bunch of players. Let's reevaluate those players and a possible lineup construction.
Starting Lineup:
1. Harrison Bader - CF
2. Randy Arozarena - LF
3. Marcell Ozuna - DH
4. Adolis Garcia - RF
5. Edmundo Sosa - 3B
6. Matt Carpenter - 1B
7. Paul DeJong - SS
8. Kolten Wong - 2B
9. Carson Kelly - C
Bench:
Lane Thomas
Brad Miller
Tommy Pham
Patrick Wisdom
Rotation:
Jordan Montgomery
Sandy Alcantara
Michael Wacha
Jose Quintana
Jack Flaherty
Bullpen:
Chris Stratton
Jordan Hicks
Genesis Cabrera
Luis Garcia (Padres)
Joe Kelly