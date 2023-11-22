Here are the 7 starters the Cardinals need to target to save their rotation for 2024
The Cardinals have made two back-end-of-the-rotation signings in Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, meaning they now have to swing big on the next starter they acquire.
By Josh Jacobs
2. Tyler Glasnow
Speaking of a scenario that just makes so much sense now, Tyler Glasnow would be an excellent addition to this rotation.
The concern with Glasnow is always around how many starts will he actually give his team in any given season. He just made a career-high 21 starts for the Rays in 2023 and is now entering a contract year. Frankly, I think this will be a major motivating factor for Glasnow to stay on the field and try to earn himself a major payday after this coming season.
Since the Rays want to move off his $25 million salary and he does have injury concerns, his market is going to be very specific, and he is not going to net the Rays a ton in return via trade. That's part of the reason I love this idea, is that the Cardinals can truly use some of their depth pieces to pull this off, and now have a true top-of-the-rotation talent in their club.
If Glasnow misses 10 starts or so, the Cardinals have the innings to cover. Zack Thompson can pick up those starts, and guys like Mikolas, Gibson, and Lynn will continue to give the innings the Cardinals need to keep their bullpen fresh and functioning at a high level.
After the season, if things go great with Glasnow, they can look to extend him and bring him back long-term. If an extension does not happen, they can give him a qualifying offer and either have him come back on a one-year deal or he nets them a draft pick if he signs elsewhere. There really isn't a ton of risk here for St. Louis considering the price point.
Sure, I'd hate if Glasnow misses large chunks of the season, but the assets the Cardinals would have to give up to get him are minor in comparison to the talent he has. And frankly, there is a very real shot he stays healthy and puts together 25-30 starts for the Cardinals. It's time to make the move unless they can pull off a move for the number one guy on this list.