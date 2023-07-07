Here are 5 ways to watch a bad St. Louis Cardinals team that make it worth your time
The 2023 Cardinals have been bad this year. It has been tough to watch. How can you enjoy it?
Detach
In the end, whatever those 26 players do on the field has no repercussions on your life. Their success or lack thereof will not affect your day-to-day in any way, shape, or form. Once a fan comes to this realization, his or her life will feel much lighter.
I'm not saying you completely give up; maybe place each game into a wider scope instead. Watch because you care about the team's success, but remember that at the end of the day, this is only a game. There are dozens each year and there will always be another season (unless the CBA conversations fail again).
Pick an American League Team
It may be blasphemous to root for another NL team, especially an NL Central rival. Instead, find an AL team to root for. The Angels are finally putting together a playoff team, The Rangers are full of spunk, the Orioles have tons of young talent, and the Mariners may make a huge playoff push with their youth and talent.
Choose one of those teams and give them a watch/listen if you're tired of the Cardinals, or focus on the opposing team when the Cardinals are playing them. Never lose your original fan hood, though. The Cardinals still need supporters.
Conclusion
The season is just past halfway through. Maybe the team flips the script next half and wins 60% of their games rather than 40%. Maybe they continue to play poorly and ship off expiring contracts for future benefits. Either way, don't get worked up watching a bad team. It is just a game after all.