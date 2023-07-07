Here are 5 ways to watch a bad St. Louis Cardinals team that make it worth your time
The 2023 Cardinals have been bad this year. It has been tough to watch. How can you enjoy it?
Baseball. America's pastime. The sport of the summer. Hot dogs. Beer.
All of these things are fantastic. Going to a game with family and/or friends is always enjoyable, and there's something special about seeing those nine players on the field with the lights shining down on them.
For the past 20 years, St. Louis Cardinals fans have been treated to some of the best baseball on the planet. Perennial playoff teams have created a buzz in the city that has only been matched by the St. Louis Blues' Stanley Cup win in 2019.
However, things are a bit different this year. At 35-51, this season has not gone nearly as planned. They currently sit in last place in the middling National League Central, and the Cardinals are discussed in the same breath as teams such as the Colorado Rockies, Washington Nationals, Chicago White Sox, and Detroit Tigers (not to mention the New York Mets).
To put it candidly, the team has been tough to watch. From frustrating defensive mishaps to bullpen blowups, to not capitalizing on run-scoring opportunities, a casual fan can find him or herself yelling at the TV multiple times a night. You might ask yourself: what can I do to enjoy watching this bad team? I'll give you a few ways to make watching this challenging season a little more enjoyable.
Here are some ways we'd recommend watching the St. Louis Cardinals during a "lost" season
Listen to the Game on the Radio
Baseball wasn't initially created to be watched on TV. It was meant to be watched in person or listened to on the radio. Watching a game on TV makes it too easy to get bored or distracted. The announcers don't have to work as hard because the viewer can see everything that is happening.
Radio broadcasters, however, have to work almost like poets to present the game. St. Louis fans are blessed to have the melodious voice of John Rooney most nights to paint a picture of the game. He has surpassed 50 years of broadcasting, so he knows how to make it enjoyable for the listening audience.
Listening to the game also doesn't keep you attached to one spot. You can mow the lawn, make dinner, make a craft, build in your workshop, or knit, whatever your interest may be.