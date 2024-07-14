Grading the St. Louis Cardinals' last 5 first round draft picks

Our Minor League Player of the Month is OF Chase Davis!



Davis, 22, led all #STLCards minor leaguers in OPS (1.147), OBP (.464), SLG (.683), XBH (12) & RBI (23).



He reached safely in 18 of 20 games played, and tallied an RBI in 13 games, including a season-high 5-RBI on June 28. pic.twitter.com/td4tLnKNjJ