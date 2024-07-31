Grading the St. Louis Cardinals' 2024 trade deadline moves
By Andrew Wang
Cardinals acquire Shawn Armstrong, Rays acquire Dylan Carlson
Once Dylan Carlson botched a play in extra innings giving the Washington Nationals a series win over this past weekend, the writing was on the wall. Carlson needed to be moved at the trade deadline for a change of scenery. While rumors swirled around the Nationals and Angels with relief arms Dylan Floro and old friend Luis Garcia on the trade block, the Cardinals pivoted to a different route, getting Shawn Armstrong from the Tampa Bay Rays.
At this point, Dylan Carlson's breakout after leaving St. Louis would be all too predictable. Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, Lane Thomas, and Tyler O'Neill are all examples of what Dylan Carlson could eventually become, and he has the most prospect pedigree of the bunch. However, trading Carlson to Tampa Bay, an organization notorious for taking forgotten talent and turning it into superstar talent, is quite the risk. Moreover, Shawn Armstrong isn't the greatest name either.
He was fantastic last year, recording a 1.38 ERA through 52 innings, but he's completely reversed roles at age 33 with a 5.40 ERA this year. While his strikeout rate still remains high, his walk rate has nearly doubled. For a team dealing with walk troubles recently, Armstrong might not be the best fit for the bullpen when other teams were willing to part with arguably more intriguing options.
Obviously, Dylan Carlson at this point in his career would only net a mid-tier reliever like the Cardinals got, but with the needs of the team, it may have been better to make a different move with multiple other parties interested. Mozeliak will certainly get flack if Carlson turns it around with the Rays, but he'll get much more if Armstrong turns out to be a liability in the pen.