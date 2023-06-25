Grading St. Louis Cardinals trade packages for this year's trade deadline
Grading trade packages from Twitter for the Cardinals at this year's trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Shane Bieber packages
From @MastheAce25
Cardinals get: Shane Bieber and Adam Civale
Guardians get: Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson
@MastheAce25 submitted multiple interesting deals, and we'll get into some very creative swaps he proposed later. This deal looks promising, but I do have a few things I think would need to be changed.
First, I think Edman/Carlson as the meat of a package for Bieber gets this deal really close. I think one more prospect of decent value makes this a very strong offer that I'm not sure the Guardians could refuse. Second, if the Cardinals want Civale as well, they'll need to up the offer even more, as he has plenty of team control still and has been pretty good for the Guardians this year. That's the main thing bumping the grade of this deal down since I think it's too much for Cleveland to give up.
Grade: C+
From @BrentGossett4
Cardinals get: Shane Bieber
Guardians get: Dylan Carlson, Juan Yepez, Michael McGreevy, and Chandler Redmond
You're very, very close to making a deal happen, Brent. I could see the Guardians wanting one more difference-maker in a package like this, especially if other teams begin making aggressive offers as well. If you replace one of Yepez, Redmond, or McGreevy with a Burleson or Graceffo, I think this gets done.