Grading St. Louis Cardinals trade packages for this year's trade deadline
Grading trade packages from Twitter for the Cardinals at this year's trade deadline
By Josh Jacobs
Dylan Cease trade packages
From @NootNewsPod
Cardinals get: Dylan Cease
White Sox get: Tommy Edman, Michael McGreevy, and Luken Baker
First, shout out to the Noot News Podcast. Been on with them before and they are a fun crew. While I like the theory of the deal, I think it's missing at least one more very valuable piece for the White Sox to entertain it. Edman needs to be the 1A or 1B in terms of value in this package, with McGreevy and Baker rounding it out as extra pieces, not being the second or third-best guys they get in return.
Grade: C
From @ajordan5
Cardinals get: Dylan Cease and Keynan Middleton
White Sox get: Masyn Winn, Alec Burleson, and Max Rajcic
This is more so the kind of value I think it'll take to acquire Cease. I also really like the idea of getting Middleton from Chicago to help bolster the 6th thru 8th innings for St. Louis.
I think there will need to be one more sweetener in here, someone like Gordon Graceffo potentially. Maybe they could get away with adding two smaller pieces, like Juan Yepez and Michael McGreevy? But I really like what is cooking here and think it at least keeps the conversation going with the White Sox. Would I give up Masyn Winn for Cease? I'm not really sure honestly, but this is the kind of package it'll look like, just with a bit more added in.