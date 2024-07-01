Grading every St. Louis Cardinals player so far: The good, the bad, and the ugly
By Andrew Wang
We're at around the midway point of the season for the St. Louis Cardinals, and as the All-Star Break approaches, it's the perfect time to reflect upon player performances. Recently, I ranked every Cardinals player to make an appearance this season with Josh Jacobs and Sandy McMillan on the Dealin' the Cards Podcast. To get some more context on this ranking, check out the episode linked below.
Unranked - Adam Kloffenstein
Kloffenstein threw just one inning for the Cardinals at the game at Rickwood Field. It feels a bit unfair to assign him a grade with such a small sample size. For what it's worth, Kloffenstein earned a hold and set up the save for Ryan Helsley in a special game. He'd probably get a B, but one inning in one appearance is really nothing to go off.
F - Jose Fermin, Dylan Carlson, and Giovanny Gallegos
This one's a bit unfair to Fermin, as he's been unable to get consistent playing time. However, when he's in the game either as a reserve infielder or a pinch hitter, Fermin has been dreadful. With just a 39 OPS+, Fermin has been a black hole offensively while providing minimal value with his glove. It's a tough spot for a 25-year-old, but Fermin hasn't taken advantage at all.
Meanwhile, Dylan Carlson has gotten a fair bit of run after returning from injury, but after a solid Spring, Carlson hasn't looked himself at all. His defense is a plus whenever the Cardinals can get it, but his 38 OPS+ is lower than Fermin's. Once a touted prospect and Rookie of the Year candidate, Carlson has fallen quite far from his potential. It's extremely disappointing, and the Cardinals may be inclined to cut bait with him at July's trade deadline.
Lastly, Giovanny Gallegos no longer has any place on the Cardinals' roster. He's recorded a 10.80 ERA in his 14 appearances as walks and home runs have skyrocketed for the veteran reliever. After being placed on the injured list to get refreshed, Gallegos was dreadful in his Minor League rehab stints. He'll be used strictly in mop-up duty for now, but if he continues to struggle the Cardinals may have to DFA their once-prized reliever.