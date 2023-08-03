Redbird Rants
Grading each of the St. Louis Cardinals' trade deadline moves

After a few days to process the Cardinals' deadline moves, here are some official grades for what they were able to accomplish

By Josh Jacobs

Amarillo Sod Poodles v Frisco Roughriders
Amarillo Sod Poodles v Frisco Roughriders / Ben Ludeman/Texas Rangers/GettyImages
Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays

Blue Jays received: SS Paul DeJong and cash considerations

Cardinals received: RHP Matt Svanson

Let's be clear, Paul DeJong did not carry much trade value. Honestly, the fact that St. Louis got something of potential value at all is a huge win.

I know DeJong has rebounded a bit for St. Louis this year, but he's definitely cooled down after his hot start, and it took a Bo Bichette injury on the eve of the trade deadline to get a deal done.

Until that point, there was reportedly only one other team calling on DeJong, but after the Blue Jays called, a deal got done quickly.

Translation: there wasn't really a market for DeJong.

Svanson is a 24-year-old relief prospect who has yet to pitch above the High-A level, which is not the best optics for a prospect. Still, Svanson did post a 1.11 ERA in 32.1 innings with 39 SO, so there is promise there.

Overall, the Cardinals are hoping to get a decent reliever long-term by trading DeJong and paying some of his salary. That's about all you can ask for, and because of that, the trade was fine to me.

Grade: C+

