Grading each of the St. Louis Cardinals' trade deadline moves
After a few days to process the Cardinals' deadline moves, here are some official grades for what they were able to accomplish
By Josh Jacobs
Paul DeJong to the Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays received: SS Paul DeJong and cash considerations
Cardinals received: RHP Matt Svanson
Let's be clear, Paul DeJong did not carry much trade value. Honestly, the fact that St. Louis got something of potential value at all is a huge win.
I know DeJong has rebounded a bit for St. Louis this year, but he's definitely cooled down after his hot start, and it took a Bo Bichette injury on the eve of the trade deadline to get a deal done.
Until that point, there was reportedly only one other team calling on DeJong, but after the Blue Jays called, a deal got done quickly.
Translation: there wasn't really a market for DeJong.
Svanson is a 24-year-old relief prospect who has yet to pitch above the High-A level, which is not the best optics for a prospect. Still, Svanson did post a 1.11 ERA in 32.1 innings with 39 SO, so there is promise there.
Overall, the Cardinals are hoping to get a decent reliever long-term by trading DeJong and paying some of his salary. That's about all you can ask for, and because of that, the trade was fine to me.