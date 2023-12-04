Grading 8 Cardinals trade proposals our readers think need to happen this offseason
We asked fans on social media to submit trade ideas for the Cardinals. Many submissions were made, but we wanted to grade these 8 trades that stood out.
By Josh Jacobs
Here is a Logan Gilbert trade idea from David, a player that I personally have had a hard time cooking up deals for in the past.
The appeal with Gilbert is real. He's trending toward being one of the best starters in baseball, has multiple years of control ahead of him, a couple of seasons of track record, and throws a lot of innings. But he's the thing, since he checks all of those boxes, the price is going to be very high, one that I do not see the Cardinals matching.
One small issue I have with Gilbert too is that there still is a decent amount of projecting with him. I hear people call him an ace or a number one, and I really don't think he's there yet. Will he get there? I think so. But he also could just be a number two starter long-term, which is super valuable, but is it worth giving up so many assets for? Part of the price here is his long-term control, and I'd rather go after a guy with a bit less control so I don't have to give up so much.
I think Seattle would like this deal, but I could also see them asking for a bit more and I really do not think the Cardinals would want to make this trade. They lose both Gorman and Burleson in this deal, which is two of their valuable left-handed bats. They also send three arms different arms with six years of control each, which is just a hefty price to pay.
The thought makes sense to me, but I just have a hard time believing the Cardinals or Mariners would be able to come to an agreement on a deal they both feel good about.