Grading 8 Cardinals trade proposals our readers think need to happen this offseason
We asked fans on social media to submit trade ideas for the Cardinals. Many submissions were made, but we wanted to grade these 8 trades that stood out.
By Josh Jacobs
I've been going back and forth on what I think Dylan Cease's trade value is on this market. Sending both Nolan Gorman and Tink Hence would be a tough pill to swallow, but one that could end up being needed.
Here's why I'll grade this deal lower. I think both sides have problems with how this package is put together.
From the White Sox perspective, I'm sure they'd love to get both Gorman and Hence, but I also think they likely want a package, not just two higher-valued pieces in return. The White Sox are a mess of an organization right now, and desperately need infusions of talent at every level. While this does not mean they are going to take a bunch of scarp parts for Cease, I do think they may end up wanting a well rounded package.
From the Cardinals' perspective, giving up Gorman is a really tough sell both to fans and the organization itself. I do think if push comes to shove, they'll entertain trading Gorman in a deal like this, especially with the uncertainty around his back long term, but I believe they'd much rather give up prospects than Gorman.
Hence I do think is something that both teams would agree on moving. Not that the Cardinals want to move on from Hence, but if they can get a front-line starter now with two years of control like Cease, I believe they'd be open to that.
We have another Cease package that I'll grade later on, but for now, I think this is an okay package that both sides would want to make changes to.