Giants vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Wednesday, June 14 (Back St. Louis at home)
By Reed Wallach
The St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants wrap up a three game series as the Cards continue to try and find its footing this season.
St. Louis is last in the NL Central and has been battling all season to find some consistency, can the team wrap up a series against a Wild Card contending Giants team with a win?
Here are the odds with the Red Birds set to start Jordan Montgomery while the Giants counter with Anthony DeSclafani.
Giants vs. Cardinals odds, run line and total
Giants vs. Cardinals prediction and ick
The Cardinals will face DeSclafani, who has had some looming regression to his fine pitching metrics this season. While he has a 3.89 ERA on the year, he has an xERA of 4.54 as he has gotten fairly lucky results on some hard contact, allowing a home run on less than 10% of fly balls this season. He isn't striking out as many batters as he has in the past, striking out a career low 6.25 pitchers per nine innings.
The Cards' offense can use some good fortune with its current run, but I do think Montgomery is far better than his record (3-7) indicates. The left hander has been crushed this year by poor variance, allowing a batting average on balls in play of .319 this season, a number that is likely to come down over time.
I think that this is a good spot for Montgomery to string together a quality start. Despite getting hit this year, his ERA remains steady at 3.88, and the Giants are just about league average in batting average against lefties.
The Cards have the firepower to get to DeSclafani, but it's Montgomery who is really in for a big afternoon on the mound. I'll back the Cards to finish the series on a winning note.
