Giants vs. Cardinals prediction and odds for Tuesday, June 13 (St. Louis offense gets going)
By Reed Wallach
The Cardinals and Giants continue an early week series on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis' hitting has gone silent over the past two weeks or so, and now welcomes a sweet swinging Giants team that will hope to tag Jack Flaherty in the second of three games between the two National League foes.
However, Alex Cobb, the Giants starter on Tuesday, has some underlying regression, can the Cards get on track Tuesday?
Here are the odds:
Giants vs. Cardinals odds, run line and total
Giants vs. Cardinals prediction and pick
The Cards a struggling big time, hitting just .213 over the last 15 days and is 23rd in OPS ahead of Monday's series opening game. However, I believe this is a good spot for the Red Birds to get going at the plate.
Cobb has been skating by over his last few starts, his ERA of 3.01 is masking his 4.09 xERA as he has avoided getting roughed up to bad despite allowing opponents to hit .345 on balls in play and stranding 81% of runners on base.
However, I can't trust Flaherty against the Giants lineup that is 11th in slugging percentage this season. The Cardinals right hander is leading the big leagues in walks this season, so he may put himself into disadvantageous situations with runners in scoring position. The Giants offense is humming and while I think the Cards could get hot in this one, so can the Giants.
I'll back both offenses and take the over on Tuesday night.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.