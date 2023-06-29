Getting to Know the Cardinals' MLB Futures Game Prospects
Two of the Cardinals' prospects were announced to be playing in the Futures' Game during this year's All-Star Break. Let's find out more about these two rising stars.
Tink Hence
Currently the No. 2 prospect for the Cardinals, Tink Hence has a strong argument to be the No. 1 prospect in the system. Hence was drafted in the second round of the 2020 draft. He was sent to the Florida Complex League and treated with caution. For his entire minor league career, he has been on pitch and innings limits. Management believes highly in him, so they are trying to limit his possibility of injury.
Currently in High-A Peoria, Tink Hence has pitched 40 innings in 10 starts to the tune of a 2.25 ERA, 1.025 WHIP, and 9.5 Ks/9 innings. As you can see, it is clear that the team is still trying to manage Hence's innings. High-octane pitching tendencies lend him to injuries.
Hence's pitching profile includes a fastball that sits the mid-90s and can reach the upper 90s occasionally. He contrasts that with a power curve that creates high whiff rates. His changeup sits in the mid-80s and is a nice counter to his power fastball.
MLB.com's review of Hence believes he can be a top pitching prospect in the entire league so long as he remains healthy and increases his innings counts.
"The stuff needs to hold up into the fifth and sixth innings -- and over 100-plus frames overall -- before Hence could be considered a potential ace, but the individual pieces are there."- MLB.com