Get your St. Louis Cardinals City Connect gear now

The St. Louis Cardinals revealed their City Connect uniforms on Monday and announced they will make their on-field debut on Saturday against the Cubs.
While some teams use the City Connect uniforms as an opportunity to branch out and away from their typical threads, St. Louis opted for some more traditional designs.
I suppose when your uniform hasn't changed much in 145 years there's no reason to reinvent the wheel.
The jersey features an updated birds on the bat logo with 'The Lou' front and center, with shoulder patches depicting both the St. Louis Arch and the fluer-de-lis. The wavy pinstripes represent both the Missouri and Mississippi river and the inside collar features the year the team was founded (1882).
Overall, we think they're pretty cool and we're excited to get some new City Connect gear.
