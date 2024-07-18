Get Your MLB x Guy Fieri's Flavortown St. Louis Cardinals T-Shirt Featuring Iconic Ballpark Food
Our friends at Homage have been cooking... just not in the kitchen like Guy Fieri. The man behind Flavortown has a new collaboration with Major League Baseball dropping at Homage today.
It features some iconic ballpark food from across the nation - and of course the St. Louis Cardinals and El Birdo's Nachos are included.
The chips come lathered in cheese, then you top them yourself with all the usual suspects. Onions, tomatoes, olives, sour cream, beef or pork.
Sounds pretty good to me. But I suppose the next-best thing is a comfortable, well-fitting t-shirt from Homage.
MLB X Flavortown St. Louis Cardinals T-Shirt
These are available now, exclusively at Homage. So check them out now to get your order in.
Warning - the shirt might make you hungry.
