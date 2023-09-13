Four mistakes the Cardinals have made this season that stand out above the rest
While there have been plenty of mistakes this year by the Cardinals, these four stand out the most
By Curt Bishop
Oli Marmol and Tyler O'Neill's Public Spat
The season began on a low note for the Cardinals. But just five games in, there was a bad omen, that being the public disagreement between Oli Marmol and Tyler O'Neill.
I'm not going to take sides on this one, as I think both O'Neill and Marmol made several mistakes here.
Firstly, while I'm sure O'Neill's intent was not to be lazy, he was noticeably running slower on that play than he has typically, and I understand Marmol not being too pleased to hear that O'Neill was doing it to try and stay healthy. It's also a manager's job to hold his players accountable, even when they make mistakes.
At the same time, calling him out publicly was a bad look, and there may be some merit to the fact that O'Neill was trying to be careful. The field was wet due to rain, and O'Neill does have a long history of injuries.
But the whole situation was a mess and a bad look for the organization.