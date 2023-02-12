Former St. Louis Cardinals' All-Star Alex Reyes signs with the Los Angeles Dodgers
After a disappointing tenure with the Cardinals, Alex Reyes has found a new home with the Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals last saw Alex Reyes on the mound in Dodger Stadium during the 2021 Wild Card game, but now the righty will be calling Los Angeles home after signing a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
The Dodgers are bringing in a guy in Reyes who has a ton of upside, evidence by his All-Star nod in 2021, at just $1.1 million in 2023 and then a $3 million club option in 2024 with $10 million in possible incentives throughout the deal. Reyes is still recovering from his shoulder injury that kept him out last season, but Fabian Ardaya is reporting that he should be back prior to the All-Star break this season.
These are the kinds of moves that a wise contender like the Dodgers would make. If Reyes does not work out, it's almost no skin off their back. But if he performs, they may have an All-Star-level reliever added to their bullpen for the next two seasons. I don't blame the Cardinals for feeling like they just needed to move on from Reyes, but I do think it's fair to wonder if they'll regret it soon. If there was one team in baseball I'd trust above others to help Reyes get back on track, it's the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This officially ends the Reyes era in St. Louis. Once thought to be the future ace of the staff, Reyes showed flashes of dominance when given chances to start, but adversity continued to separate him from his goal. Evenutally he found success in the bullpen, but that was a far cry from what the organization thought he would become during his career.
Best of luck, Alex Reyes! I for one hope you find success for the rest of your career, except when you pitch against St. Louis.