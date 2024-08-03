Former Cardinal manager Mike Matheny experienced health scare
Former St. Louis Cardinals' manager Mike Matheny recently experienced a health scare when he had a brain hemorrhage.
Following a workout on January 13th, the former player and manager felt off. Matheny was unable to open his eyes afterward, and he was taken to the hospital. Once there, he was diagnosed with a subarachnoid hemorrhage.
According to the Mayo Clinic, one-third of people who experience such a hemorrhage die, one-third recover with physical limitations, and one-third experience a full recovery. Luckily, Matheny fell into the third category. He spoke openly about the experience for the first time a few weeks ago on Sports Spectrum's "Get in the Game" podcast. On the show, Matheny was also transparent about the role his faith in God has played in his life.
"I was very fortunate that I grew in a home (where) I was surrounded by followers of Jesus Christ. We were in the church a lot, and I'm extremely grateful for it. I'm amazed at the things I've been able to experience in this life. There's still stuff. Life happens; life is hard, but God is good."- Mike Matheny
Matheny went on to discuss the hurdles he's faced in his career as a player, manager, and in his personal life and how his faith in God has helped him get through these adversities. The brain hemorrhage is just one example of a difficult situation he's faced recently.
As a player for the Cardinals, Matheny played five seasons, and he racked up three Gold Glove awards during that time. He was masterful at controlling a pitching staff, and while his .245/.304/.339 slash line wasn't noteworthy, his defense and leadership were impressive.
Matheny managed in St. Louis for just over six seasons, and he finished with a 591-474 record for a .555 winning percentage. He led the team to a 100100-win season in 2015, and he took the 2013 team to the World Series. While the ending to his tenure with the Cardinals as a manager was disappointing, the team experienced plenty of success and winning under his guidance.
Mike Matheny's recovery following his impressive, and it's great to hear that he's not experiencing any ill effects following his health scare. The former player and manager has evoked mixed feelings from fans, but his legacy and the mark he left on the franchise is impressive nonetheless.