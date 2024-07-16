FOCO Releases St. Louis Cardinals All Star On Parade Bobblehead
St. Louis Cardinals fans, our friends at FOCO have outdone themselves with the release of an extraordinary new collection of bobbleheads! In line with FOCO's tradition, the MLB All Star Bobblehead stands at 8", and each one is both handmade and hand-painted. In addition, they are officially licensed bobbleheads that will not be available from any other retailers. This collectible is ideal for diehard fans and casual enthusiasts alike, making it a perfect addition to any collection, desk, or fan cave.
Similar to other FOCO collections, the new MLB All Star Bobblehead collection is a limited edition offering. There will only be 124 for each MLB team available, so make sure to secure yours before they run out!
St. Louis Cardinals All Star on Parade Bobblehead
FOCO crafts each individual bobblehead to ensure they meet the highest standards for fans. With officially licensed branding, an intricate design, hand-painted details, and one of the most unique bobbleheads on the market, this MLB All Star on Parade bobblehead is no exception.
St. Louis Cardinals All Star on Parade Bobblehead - $70
Where to Find more St. Louis Cardinals Gear?
The bobblehead above is just a sampling of the full selection of St. Louis Cardinals merchandise offered by FOCO. FOCO is the prime location for officially licensed sports merchandise, and their love of the game is seen in all their products from their apparel to their collectibles. If you don’t like what you see above, check out hundreds of additional options with FOCO’s full St. Louis Cardinals catalog.
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.