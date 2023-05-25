Five ways the Cardinals can handle their middle infield logjam
5. Do nothing
Lastly, what Cardinals fans have seen a lot in the past is that they will simply do nothing. This could seem like the option, as DeJong could eventually regress, leaving the easy choice of benching DeJong and bringing up Winn to play SS. This would leave Edman at 2B most likely, Gorman in the DH role, and Donovan in the super-utility role.
This seems like the most viable option for the Cardinals, as DeJong has shown to be a super streaky hitter and could simply be on one of his hot streaks. While it still seems like one of the Cardinals' outfielders may be traded for a pitcher of need, DeJong could easily stay on the team, and with Winn, Edman, Goldschmidt, and Arenado, the Cardinals could possibly have the best fielding infield in the MLB.