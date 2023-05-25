Five ways the Cardinals can handle their middle infield logjam
2. Trade Masyn Winn
The Cardinals seem to love DeJong; he has been kept in the organization since being drafted in 2015, and it wouldn't be a shock if the Cardinals left him in the shortstop position. This would then leave no spot for the highly regarded prospect Masyn Winn and would most likely end up in Winn getting traded.
While the Cardinals have had a rough history with trading prospects, with examples like Zac Gallen, Randy Arozarena, Adolis Garcia, and Sandy Alcantara being traded away, it might be an option that the Cardinals could explore to not keep Winn down in the minors. Winn is the Cardinals' #2 prospect according to MLB.com, only behind Walker, of course, and would provide a lot of options for the Cardinals to be able to trade.
The 2nd round pick in 2020 for the Cardinals is hitting only .234 with an OPS of .683 but showed promise in the spring this year. While not really regarded for his bat, he made his name when he threw 100.5 mph across the diamond in the minor league futures game, which caught a lot of eyes. He has gold glove fielding capability, which leaves the front office to make a decision on what they decide to do with Masyn Winn.