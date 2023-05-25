Five ways the Cardinals can handle their middle infield logjam
1. Trade Paul DeJong
One option that the Cardinals could explore would be packaging DeJong in a trade for a starting pitcher, which the Cardinals desperately need. DeJong's stock price couldn't be any higher at the moment, so this could serve as leverage for the Cardinals in a trade
Teams that come to mind when considering a trade for a SS would be teams like the Mariners, where pitchers like Logan Gilbert could be available. The Marlins could also be an option, with pitchers like Jesus Lezardo potentially being available. Lastly, the Guardians, who are currently struggling, could be sellers at the deadline, making Shane Bieber a possible target for the Cardinals.
Trading DeJong would open up a middle infield spot for Winn next year while allowing Edman to remain in that role for the rest of the year. The Cardinals would most likely keep Gorman in the DH spot (unless Contreras isn't catching that day) and use Donovan as a utility man. While DeJong's bat hasn't been any hotter, it would provide the Cardinals with leverage in trading.