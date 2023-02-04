Five St. Louis Cardinals who may not be on the roster by the end of the 2023 season
Genesis Cabrera
After becoming one of the Cardinals' go-to arms in 2021, Genesis Cabrera was unable to remain on the Major League roster by the end of the season after losing his feel for his stuff and imploding down the stretch.
After pitching really well in the first half of the season, posting a 2.60 ERA in 34.2 innings of work, he only managed to appear in 10 games during the second half, with an 11.70 ERA and awful 2.00 WHIP.
While his mid-season injury likely played a role in his struggle, he did see diminished velocity and an increase in home runs that is a bit alarming going into 2023. With the Cardinals not going out and acquiring any veteran left-handed bullpen options to this point, they are likely hoping to see a big bounceback from Cabrera this season. If those struggles do continue though, I'd expect the Cardinals to option, release, or trade Cabrera, and rely on a number of young arms who are looking to establish themselves in the Cardinals bullpen.
Again, this is not predicting he will be gone, but based on last season, he is one of the guys on the Cardinals' roster whose spot appears to be in flux until proven otherwise.