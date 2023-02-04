Five St. Louis Cardinals who may not be on the roster by the end of the 2023 season
With as much depth as the Cardinals currently have, it would not be surprising to see these five names gone by the end of the season
The St. Louis Cardinals enter Spring Training as one of the highest-upside teams in the National League. On paper, they should easily win the National League Central, but also have the potential to have one of the best lineups in all of baseball. Pair that with a pitching staff that, while not flashy, should get the job done throughout the year, they could surprise a lot of people.
With that being said, there are still needs on this roster they will likely want to address to become true World Series contenders, as well as some players who have question marks surrounding their future with the club. While I do not necessarily think there will be major turnover across the roster during the season, I would be very surprised if we did not see the club make a major acquisition, and see some key pieces be involved in those moves.
John Mozeliak hinted at this when discussing the allocation of resources, referring to both finances and the team's young assets.
""We could have spent more, but we are not just going to spend to spend. My guess is, by the season’s end, it will probably be spent.""- John Mozeliak
Roster changes will likely be made in regard to player performance as well. The Cardinals' have young players in all phases of the game who are ready to get their shot in St. Louis, which will come at the expense of players already on the roster - who may never see playing time with the Cardinals' again after that change is made.
Here are five different players who we may not see on the St. Louis Cardinals' roster by the end of the 2023 season.