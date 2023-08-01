Final trade deadline predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
There is less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline passes, and the St. Louis Cardinals still have a number of moves to make
By Josh Jacobs
Paul DeJong is also dealt, and so is at least one of Andrew Knizner, Ivan Herrera, Juan Yepez, or Alec Burleson
This could come as a package deal with one another or attached to Flaherty, but I feel pretty confident someone from this group is moved.
DeJong has had a resurgent season. He may be worthy of getting his club option picked up this offseason with his .710 OPS and really good defense. He'll need to put together another really nice stretch at the plate and up that OPS so more to do so, but either way, there will be teams out there interested in the potential of that. With Masyn Winn beyond ready to take over at shortstop and Tommy Edman almost back from injury, it makes a lot of sense.
The Andrew Knizner and Ivan Herrera dynamic needs solved soon. Both should be on a Major League roster, both Herrera clearly has the higher upside and could be a huge part of the Cardinals' future. If so, Knizner needs to be traded. If not, Herrea's value needs to be capitalized on.
Juan Yepez should not be sitting around in Memphis. He needs to be getting his shot with a Major League club, so trading him as a part of a deal makes a lot of sense. Teams have been calling about Alec Burleson as well, and although I really like him as an outfield option for St. Louis, I get why he could be used to up the return they get.