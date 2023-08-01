Final trade deadline predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
There is less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline passes, and the St. Louis Cardinals still have a number of moves to make
By Josh Jacobs
The Cardinals get a nice return for Jack Flaherty
The Cardinals do not have to trade Jack Flaherty. Giving him the qualifying offer in the offseason would be a solid return for him. Either get him back on a one-year deal or get a draft pick in return. But the best case scenario, and most likely of all, is dealing Flaherty to a contender at this deadline.
There are still a variety of teams who could use Flaherty and as the Rangers have shown at this deadline, even contenders who have already added starters could do so again. The Orioles, Rays, Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Reds, Red Sox, Blue Jays, Yankees, Angels, Astros, Giants, Braves, and Marlins could all make a run at Flaherty in the final hours.
Translation - there is a large market for the Cardinals' starter and the need among so many contenders should create a good deal for St. Louis.
The Cardinals will likely explore packaging Flaherty with another player or two to extract as much value as possible, but no matter what, I'm betting big that Flaherty is dealt in the remaining hours.