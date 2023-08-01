Final trade deadline predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals
There is less than 24 hours before the MLB trade deadline passes, and the St. Louis Cardinals still have a number of moves to make
By Josh Jacobs
Tick, tick, tick. Time is running out for the St. Louis Cardinals ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Am I antsy? A little bit. Am I worried that they still seem to have unfinished business? Not really. Am I optimistic that they'll make a few more moves before the deadline comes to pass? Yes.
Having already dealt Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton, and Jordan Hicks, there are still names like Jack Flaherty, Dylan Carlson, and Paul DeJong who have been heavily rumored to be on the move. Other names like Tyler O'Neill, Ryan Helsley, Giovanny Gallegos, Juan Yepez, Alec Burleson, Tommy Edman, or Brendan Donovan could be on the move as well.
I don't expect all of these names to be moved, obviously. But there is real potential for the Cardinals to make a few more "sellers" moves while also pursuing one or two "buyers" moves related to their 2024 roster. So far, the prospects they have gotten in return have outside shots of helping the club in a meaningful way next season, but most will have little impact until seasons beyond 2024.
The Cardinals have been clear though, they intend to right the ship for 2024, and they know part of that happens now at the trade deadline. No, they don't have to fix all of their issues right now, but it would feel disappointing if there weren't at least some answers to the questions we have after tomorrow's deadline.