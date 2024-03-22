Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction
With less than a week to go until Opening Day, it's time for my final roster predictions coming out of Spring Training.
By Josh Jacobs
Opening Day Lineups
Versus Right-Handed Pitching
DH Brendan Donovan
1B Paul Goldschmidt
2B Nolan Gorman
3B Nolan Arenado
C Willson Contreras
RF Jordan Walker
LF Dylan Carlson
SS Masyn Winn
CF Victor Scott II
Versus Left-Handed Pitching
DH Brendan Donovan
1B Paul Goldschmidt
3B Nolan Arenado
C Willson Contreras
2B Nolan Gorman
RF Jordan Walker
LF Dylan Carlson
SS Masyn Winn
CF Victor Scott II
The Cardinals' lineup against right-handed pitching seems about clear as day now or at the least the top six in their order. Scott making the roster and Carlson's strong camp cause me to think their lineups will feature the same nine guys on most days, at least until Nootbaar and Edman return.
I do think the Cardinals will shake the order up a bit with a southpaw on the mound though. Even though Donovan is not great against left-handed pitching, if he's starting, I think he'll stay as the leadoff guy, with the Cardinals favoring their veteran right-handed bats in the 2-3-4 spots to follow him. Nolan Gorman was excellent against left-handed pitching last year, so batting fifth behind Goldschmidt-Arenado-Contreras gives the Cardinals some more thump.
The name I am going to be so interested to see how they handle throughout the season is Jordan Walker. Many, including myself, think he could be the best hitter on the roster this year, and if that ends up being the case, will Oli Marmol be willing to move him up in the order and move down a veteran like Goldschmidt, Arenado, or Contreras? Against left-handed pitching, they could easily move him up in the order and keep Goldschmidt, Arenado, and Contreras somewhere between 2-5, but against right-handed pitching, I doubt they move a left-handed bat out of the third spot.
This Cardinals lineup is very strong, and even without one of their top hitters in Nootbaar to begin the year, they are still a formidable group. A year of improvement from Winn and the dynamic Scott at the bottom of the order could create some chaos for opposing pitchers, and give the top of the Cardinals lineup an opportunity to feast on a consistent basis.