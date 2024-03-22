Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction
With less than a week to go until Opening Day, it's time for my final roster predictions coming out of Spring Training.
By Josh Jacobs
Bullpen (7) - Ryan Helsley, Andrew Kittredge, Giovanny Gallegos, JoJo Romero, Riley O'Brien, Ryan Fernandez, and Andre Pallante
Now that Keynan Middleton will begin the season on the injured list, the Cardinals are able to keep one more arm on the roster than they originally thought, and although I thought Zack Thompson could be demoted the last time I made a roster prediction, I think he makes the rotation/bullpen mix, at least until Middleton returns.
The rest of the group remains the same. There was never a question that Helsley, Kittredge, Gallegos, and Romero would be making the Cardinals roster out of camp, but the rest of the group has been up in the air until recently.
O'Brien has been perhaps the most impressive reliever in camp this year, and his strong performance should land him a role on this roster. Pallante had a rough year with the club last year after being a key piece for them in 2022, but the addition of his "death ball" has helped him bounce back in a big way. Fernandez was the Cardinals' Rule 5 pick, and since he's looked solid this spring, I imagine they'll keep him on the roster.
There are other names that could make this group, such as Nick Robertson or Matthew Liberatore, but I think both guys are destined for Memphis to begin the year. Now, that does not mean they'll stay there very long, as injuries and poor performances can shake up the Cardinals bullpen rather quickly.
The Cardinals brought in a ton of options this offseason, and so it's likely we see a mixture of different guys throughout the year, with some guys being optioned and recalled simply due to availability and who is "fresh" so that the Cardinals can go to their bullpen as much as they need to this year.