Final St. Louis Cardinals Opening Day Roster Prediction
With less than a week to go until Opening Day, it's time for my final roster predictions coming out of Spring Training.
By Josh Jacobs
Infield (6) - Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado, Nolan Gorman, Brendan Donovan*, Masyn Winn, Matt Carpenter, and Brandon Crawford
No changes here from the last time we looked at the lineups, but there is a change in how one of these infielders will be used...and it's a move to the outfield (at least for the time being).
Brendan Donovan had been getting starts in left field, and while that's nothing new for him, it's been clear that the Cardinals are weighing the idea of him being in left field for them to begin the year. The Cardinals don't seem to have concerns about his surgically repaired elbow, and neither does Donovan.
I really don't see Donovan having a set position this year, barring a major injury or Nolan Gorman regressing defensively. I imagine we'll see Donovan play every position except center field and catcher this year, and will get plenty of looks at designated hitter as well.
Donovan will be an everyday player for this club. There are those who think because his position is not defined that it means he will be a bench piece, but his bat, and defensive versatility, are far too valuable not to have in the lineup. He's their best lead-off hitter and has been incredibly productive at the plate in his short career, and the Cardinals will find a way to have him play as often as possible, perhaps even being the team leader in games played and at-bats.
Gorman will likely be the primary second baseman, but he too should also see time at designated hitter and could play some third base when Arenado is out. I tend to think since Donovan is already bouncing around that he would get the starts at third base, but we will see.
Once Tommy Edman returns from injury, I think there could be a real conversation about Brandon Crawford being DFA'd, especially if a certain exciting outfielder makes the roster on Opening Day like one beat writer seems to believe (more on the next slide).