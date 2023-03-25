Final predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day Roster
Lineup vs. left-handed pitching
1. SS Tommy Edman 2. DH Tyler O'Neill 3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt 4. 3B Nolan Arenado 5. C Willson Contreras 6. RF Lars Nootbaar 7. CF Dylan Carlson 8. LF Jordan Walker 9. 2B Brendan Donovan
This lineup is a little trickier for me to predict, as I believe Carlson will be in these lineups, but I don't think the player he comes in for will always be the same guy.
Some days, Gorman could remain in the lineup while Donovan sits, or Carlson could replace one of the primary outfielders. Walker has been awful in his 24 at-bats against left-handers (.084 OPS), making him a candidate to sit on these days as well. I do think the club would rather have him figure it out by playing every day though.
Edman slots into the lead-off spot while Donovan slides down to the 9th spot here. Donovan has been incredible during camp, but his lone "issue" has been a .650 OPS against lefties, so he and Edman may just flip-flop spots based on the handedness of the pitcher.
With how much lineup flexibility the Cardinals expect to have this year, these orders will change frequently based off of hot hands, injuries, and rest days.
What do you think of this Opening Day roster? Do you think Walker makes it despite his recent struggles? Who gets the 13th position player spot? How will the bullpen shake out? Let us know!