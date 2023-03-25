Final predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals' Opening Day Roster
Lineup vs. right-handed pitching
1. 2B Brendan Donovan 2. CF Tyler O'Neill 3. 1B Paul Goldschmidt 4. 3B Nolan Arenado 5. C Willson Contreras 6. DH Nolan Gorman 7. RF Lars Nootbaar 8. LF Jordan Walker 9. SS Tommy Edman
I've made a few changes to this lineup since my last prediction, shifting a few guys up and down the order based off of production and where the club seems to want to play them.
While a few different guys could be argued for the two-hole hitter, it sounds like St. Louis really wants to role with Tyler O'Neill in that spot, and I believe they will. This construction will likely change throughout the year, but it seems like the likely one for Opening Day. O'Neill slashed .615/.722/.769 in his 4 games at the World Baseball Classic, and although his Spring Training stats haven't been great, he's only had 18 at-bats and his batted ball metrics are great.
Nolan Gorman seems to have solidified himself as the DH against right-handed pitching, and honestly, may find himself playing against left-handed pitching a lot too. He's posted a .859 OPS in 47 at-bats this spring and played great defense at second base. Expect Gorman to be in the lineup almost every day.
Having Nootbaar, Walker, and Edman round out your order is downright scary, and something I think fans should be really excited about.