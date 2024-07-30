Final predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals on trade deadline day
By Josh Jacobs
The Cardinals acquire a high-leverage reliever
Boom. The Cardinals had three objectives for this deadline - acquire another starting pitcher (check, Erick Fedde), acquire a right-handed bat who hopefully can play some center field as well (check, Tommy Pham), and another reliever for the bullpen (TBD).
I do believe the Cardinals pull a move off for a reliever before the deadline passes. I'm not sure what the level of that reliever will be, but I did come up with six names that you can look at on our site right now.
Pete Fairbanks or Tanner Scott would be the very top-end options. Names like John Brebbia and other veteran relievers would fit the bill as well. I'm hoping they get a really great dude to add to their mix, but that may cost them a small fortune based on other deals we have seen.
Luckily for St. Louis, the only piece of significance they have parted with at this deadline is Tommy Edman, so if they have to dip into their prospect pool, it will be the only time they do so all deadline. Also, there is no scenario where the Cardinals give up an actual top prospect to get that reliever, so the prospects we are talking about here are not the Tink Hence or Quinn Mathews type.
The Cardinals know they need another reliever and they want to get that done if possible. I do believe they'll find a match to strengthen their bullpen via trade.