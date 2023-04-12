FanDuel MLB Bonus: Bet $5, Win $150 on Today’s Cardinals Game!
It hasn’t exactly been an ideal start to the season for the Cardinals, who are somehow buried at the bottom of the NL Central standings.
That slow start is about to turn around today (at least for you)! Cardinals fans who sign up with FanDuel Sportsbook and wager at least $5 on today’s Cardinals vs. Rockies game will win $150 in bonus bets no matter what happens!
It’s hard to count on a win from St. Louis right now, but that can end tonight as long as you follow a few simple steps listed below.
FanDuel MLB Promo Code
New users at FanDuel will have one of the easiest wins in their sports betting career as long as you follow a few simple instructions.
Here’s how you claim your $150 in bonus bets:
- Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook using this link (no promo code needed)
- Verify your identity
- Deposit at least $5
- Wager at least $5 on any Cardinals vs. Rockies bet today
At this point there’s nothing left for you to do but enjoy the game knowing that you’re going to win $150 in bonus bets guaranteed!
With an extra $150 on hand, you can bet on MLB action game-by-game, single out props you like or even jump on the Cardinals to win the NL Central at their now-long odds!
St. Louis was the clear-cut favorite to win the division just two weeks ago, but they’re already +130 and trailing the Brewers (-130)? That’s some strong value for a rough 10-game stretch.
The MLB season is already off to a rough start for St. Louis baseball fans, but that doesn’t mean it has to stay that way! Turn your early-season struggles around at FanDuel today.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.