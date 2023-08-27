Excuses, myths, and real reasons for the Cardinals' awful season
The Cardinals have offered plenty of excuses but seem unwilling to address the problems.
Summary
What we have here is a complete failure.
A front office that has failed with acquisitions and has overseen a minor league system that is going backward.
An inexperienced coaching staff that throws players under the bus constantly and seems to be getting worse with game management rather than better.
Just like you tell your kids, you can't get better until you stop making excuses and start looking at the reasons.