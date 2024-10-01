Every former Cardinals player in the Postseason this year: Who should you root for?

Prev 4 of 8 Next Next

The St. Louis Cardinals will not be playing October baseball this season. After another disappointing finish, Cardinals fans probably look forward to an offseason of front-office change and improvements. However, a World Series champion needs to be decided before we get to that. Even if you're disappointed with the season and frustrated with the front office, we're baseball fans. We should savor the final month of baseball while we have it. Before we know it, winter will be here, and the long wait until Opening Day begins. So, who should you root for in the playoffs? Here are the former Cardinals on every playoff team. New York Yankees - Luke Weaver A once prized pitching prospect, Luke Weaver showed promise in his early days with the Cardinals. He put together a fantastic 2017 season and looked to be a fixture in the rotation for years to come, but after a down 2018, Weaver was dealt to the Arizona Diamondbacks as a headliner in the Paul Goldschmidt trade. Goldschmidt would go on to sign an extension in St. Louis and win his first MVP award in 2022, leading the team in multiple playoff runs. Weaver struggled in Arizona with a number of injuries and eventually found himself as a journeyman reliever. But, the Yankees have reformed him into a high-leverage reliever this season with a 2.93 ERA in 83 innings of relief. The Yankees have quite an exciting roster built of superstars such as Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Gerrit Cole, so Weaver won't be playing that important of a role. His Cardinals career also wasn't too remarkable. So, unless you favor the star power in the Bronx, there are not many reasons to root for the Yankees this October. Former Cardinal factor - 2. Fun factor - 6. Underdog factor - 2. Total score - 10.

Baltimore Orioles - Matt Bowman Another journeyman former Cardinals pitcher, Bowman was a fixture in the Cardinals bullpen from 2016-2017, appearing in 134 games between those two seasons. He recorded a respectable 3.70 ERA and was always an arm St. Louis could count on. However, after struggling in 2018, he was optioned to Memphis for the rest of the year and was claimed off waivers by the Reds. Thus started a tumultuous stretch mired by injuries and underperformance. However, with the Orioles bullpen extremely thin, Bowman has found his groove once again. Through 12 appearances and 13 innings pitched, he's only allowed one earned run for a Chip Caray-approved 0.69 ERA. The Orioles have a star-studded roster with a low payroll, and their young bats are extremely easy to root for. Even without a notable former Cardinal on the roster, there's a very strong case to support Baltimore this October. Former Cardinal factor - 2. Fun factor - 8. Underdog factor - 5. Total score - 15. Cleveland Guardians - Lane Thomas When Lane Thomas debuted in 2019, he was immediately one of the most exciting rookies the Cardinals had. His clutch grand slam against the Pirates is still remembered fondly by many. However, when injuries derailed his career in St. Louis, and he struggled so greatly, he was dealt to the Washington Nationals in exchange for Jon Lester. While the Lester trade is looked upon as yet another bad trade in a saga of mistakes by John Mozeliak's front office, Lester led the Cardinals to an unlikely playoff berth in 2021 and Thomas was never going to get opportunities to develop in St. Louis. Thomas became an All-Star caliber player in Washington and was flipped to the Guardians at the deadline. After heartbreak in 2016, Cleveland is back in the dance with a scrappy young roster with an electric bullpen. Let's not forget Jose Ramirez is one of the most underrated superstars in baseball, too. They may not have many recognizable Cardinal names, but it's an easy squad to cheer for. Former Cardinal factor - 3. Fun factor - 7. Underdog factor - 6. Total score - 16.

Kansas City Royals - Chris Stratton, Paul DeJong, Michael Wacha, and Tommy Pham If you're looking for the most former Cardinals on a team, you've found it. The I-70 rivals have scooped up several former Cardinal players, and these names are quite notable as well. Let's start with Chris Stratton, by far the least memorable. Stratton was acquired from the Pirates in the Jose Quintana trade, and he cemented himself as a staple in the Cardinals bullpen in 2022 and 2023. Once the Cardinals sold at the 2023 trade deadline, he won a World Series title in Texas and signed with the Royals this season. Similar to Stratton, Paul DeJong was another Cardinal dealt at the 2023 trade deadline. However, his journey was not as smooth. He struggled immediately with Toronto before being cut and signing with the San Francisco Giants. After scuffling again with the Giants, DeJong had to settle for a prove-it deal with the Chicago White Sox. He's had quite the bounceback year, slashing .230/.277/.432 with solid defense at shortstop and earning himself a trade to the contending Royals at the deadline. His 24 homers this year would somehow lead the disappointing Cardinals, and despite DeJong's struggles towards the end of his tenure in St. Louis, it's great to see him having success. Michael Wacha's 2013 rookie playoff run will forever be remembered fondly by Cardinals fans. It truly looked like he'd become an ace beside Adam Wainwright at the head of the St. Louis rotation. Despite an All-Star nod in 2015, Wacha's Cardinals career would be derailed by injury like many others on this list. He bounced between the Mets and Rays before having a resurgence with the Red Sox in 2022 (perhaps a Chaim Bloom connection?). He's been solid ever since and has found himself a fixture in the Kansas City rotation. Last is Tommy Pham, a last-minute inclusion on this list, as the Cardinals acquired him from the Chicago White Sox at this year's trade deadline. However, once the Cardinals fell out of contention, Pham was placed on waivers per his request and claimed by Kansas City. Pham's first stint in St. Louis was great, but his return and grand slam in his first at-bat will forever leave fans wondering what could've been. Perhaps Pham has a few electric moments up his sleeve this October. The Royals have several former fan favorites in St. Louis, and if you're not still feeling spurned by the 1985 World Series loss, you can't really go wrong rooting for Kansas City. They've got a young core led by Bobby Witt Jr., one of the most exciting emerging superstars in the game today. With savvy but not flashy spending this offseason bouncing back from a 106-loss season, they're a perfect model for what the Cardinals should aim for next year. Former Cardinal factor - 10. Fun factor - 6. Underdog factor - 9. Total score - 25.

Detroit Tigers - None They did have Jack Flaherty at one point, before trading him to the Dodgers at the deadline, and they also had Shelby Miller before cutting him to make room for Jackson Jobe. However, no former Cardinals are on the roster of a very young and scrappy underdog team heading into the playoffs. But, if you're looking for a team very reminiscent of former Cardinal teams, the Tigers have many of the ingredients needed. They clawed back from 10 games out of a playoff spot, very similar to the 2011 Cardinals, and though they won't be favored in any series they play, they got hot at the right time and could be a very fun young team to root for. Former Cardinal factor - 0. Fun factor - 9. Underdog factor - 10. Total score - 19. Houston Astros - Jason Heyward Following the death of top prospect Oscar Taveras, the Cardinals brought in outfielder Jason Heyward from the Braves to fill the void. In his lone season in St. Louis, Heyward led the team in WAR with another great season on both sides of the ball. Combined with Gold Glove defense, Heyward recorded a 117 OPS+ and was headed for a big payday. While the Cardinals offered him a massive contract, Heyward turned down the money and headed to the rival Cubs. While it left a sour taste in the mouths of Cardinal fans, it wasn't a great contract. Heyward did lead the Cubs to a World Series but his performance declined rapidly. Heyward was never really regarded as a fan favorite in St. Louis and his time in Chicago isn't helping his case. As the lone former Cardinal on the roster, Heyward isn't doing much to gain favor for the Astros. Plus, it's the Astros. They're the former NL Central rival. They're always in the ALCS. They weren't really punished for cheating. Just pick another team. Former Cardinal factor - 1. Fun factor - 3. Underdog factor - 4. Total score - 8.

Los Angeles Dodgers - Jack Flaherty, Tommy Edman, and Joe Kelly This is my playoff team, not for the former Cardinals players though it certainly doesn't hurt. I'll be pulling for two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in his first-ever playoff run. While I understand that may make me a villain, there's more of a case for Cardinals fans to root for LA than I initially thought. Three former fan-favorite Cardinals players are on this roster, both acquired at the trade deadline. Jack Flaherty is a bit of a controversial character amongst Cardinals fans, but there's no denying his second-half run in 2019 was nothing short of spectacular. The rest of his Cardinals career was mired by injury, and, unfortunately, he never panned out as the ace of the future. Through 15 starts following the All-Star Break, Flaherty recorded a 0.91 ERA and 0.715 WHIP in 2019. This brilliant run led him to finish fourth in NL Cy Young voting, while the Cardinals made their deepest Postseason run since 2014. While Cardinal fans may have mixed opinions on Flaherty, there's no doubt he gave his best effort for St. Louis. Back home in LA, it's great to see Jack reaching his true potential after he was acquired from the Tigers. Tommy Edman, however, was the definition of the Cardinal Way during his time in St. Louis. Coming up as a scrappy utility player in 2019, he supplanted fan favorite Kolten Wong in 2021 much to my own dismay. However, he quickly won myself and most of Cardinal Nation over with his great defense and amazingly clutch moments. (He owns Josh Hader and now Shota Imanaga.) While his Cardinals tenure ended unceremoniously with a series of nagging injuries in 2024, Edman will always be a fan favorite in St. Louis as one of the easiest players to root for. Lastly, Joe Kelly, a reliever who's grown in notoriety with the Dodgers, came up in the Cardinals' system as a starting pitcher. He made a World Series start in 2013 before being traded to the Red Sox in the John Lackey deal. Eventually, he transitioned into a bullpen role with Boston and had stints with LA and Chicago before rejoining the Dodgers at last year's trade deadline. He'll always be a fun personality to root for. I know the "checkbook baseball" Dodgers (Miles Mikolas' words, not mine) aren't everyone's favorite. I certainly wish the Cardinals could spend as lavishly as them, but they're a fun roster with a pair of former St. Louis fan favorites. I completely understand otherwise, but I'm extending my invitation to hop on the Dodger train. Former Cardinal factor - 9. Fun factor - 10. Underdog factor - 1. Total score - 20.

Philadelphia Phillies - Edmundo Sosa Sosa was a fun player during his time with the Cardinals, and his infamous throw that struck first base umpire Junior Valentine is still quite memorable to this day. He's also the piece the Cardinals sent to Philly to acquire left-handed reliever JoJo Romero. It's pretty clear the Cardinals won that side of the deal, so that's definitely a positive. The Phillies have a fun and likable roster. They've spent extremely aggressively but haven't anything to show for it so far. There's a strong case to root for them despite not having many recognizable Cardinal names. Former Cardinal factor - 3. Fun factor - 8. Underdog factor - 1. Total score - 12. Milwaukee Brewers - None Ah yes, the Brewers. There's little reason for Cardinals fans to root for the lone NL Central division rival in the playoffs already. Not having a former Cardinals player only makes that easier. Hard pass. Former Cardinal factor - 0. Fun factor - 3. Underdog factor - 5. Total score - 8. San Diego Padres - None There aren't any former Cardinals players on the Padres active roster, but there is one familiar face in the Padres organization that Cardinals fans could be pulling for. Manager Mike Shildt is headed to the playoffs once again after a fateful Wildcard decision that may have cost him his job. After a messy breakup between Shildt and the Cardinals organization due to "philosophical differences," fans who also feel spurned by the front office will be pulling for Shildt's Padres. The Cardinals sure look like a mess, and it would truly be a slap in the face to an already disliked front office if Shildt were to win a championship in San Diego. If you're already not a fan of the Mozeliak regime, there would be no greater poetic justice than watching him on the wrong side of the philosophical differences. Former Cardinal factor - 7. Fun factor - 7. Underdog factor - 5. Total score - 19.

New York Mets - Adam Ottavino, Jose Quintana, and Harrison Bader Many may not know, but Adam Ottavino actually debuted with St. Louis in 2010. However, his with the Cardinals was brief and ineffective. After being claimed by the Colorado Rockies, though, he became a force at the back of their bullpen. Following his time in Denver, he bounced between the Yankees and Red Sox before finding himself as a veteran presence in the Mets' bullpen. At age 38, he's still a decent arm for New York to rely on this Postseason. However, more recognizable Cardinals names can be found on this roster. Jose Quintana was nothing short of fantastic during his brief time with St. Louis in 2022. After an incredible second-half run, Quintana was given the nod as the Game 1 starter in the NL Wildcard Series against the Phillies, and he pitched extremely well. Unfortunately the game and the rest of the series didn't go the Cardinals' way, but Quintana was not part of the problem. He's now found himself a fixture in the Mets' rotation following his departure from St. Louis. Another piece moved at the 2022 deadline, Harrison Bader was a fan-favorite outfielder with the Cardinals before being dealt for Jordan Montgomery. His flashy defense, exciting personality, and competent bat made him an invaluable piece in the Cardinals' 2021 run which netted him his first and only Gold Glove award. However, after an injury sidelined him in 2022, he was dealt to the Yankees. After landing with the Reds in 2023, Bader has cemented himself as the Mets' everyday center fielder. The Mets have the highest payroll in all of baseball, but they're somehow still a fun underdog story. The former Cardinal presence is also strong, giving fans a good case to root for them this October. They're not my first choice, but certainly not a bad one. Former Cardinal factor - 6. Fun factor - 5. Underdog factor - 7. Total score - 18. Atlanta Braves - Marcell Ozuna and John Brebbia Ah, the infamous Marcell Ozuna trade. If we can look past the fact that St. Louis gave up two Cy Young-caliber starting pitchers for two years of Ozuna, we might be able to appreciate the Big Bear a bit more. He certainly never lived up to the heights of his time in Miami, but Ozuna was a tentpole bat in the Cardinals' lineup from 2018-2019 and was a key contributor in defeating the Atlanta Braves in the 2019 NLDS. Sure, he went on to join the Braves and reach his All-Star potential once again, but Ozuna (from the Braves) has a few other flaws I'd rather not discuss now. A forgettable Cardinal, but still valuable nonetheless. Since breaking camp with the Cardinals in 2017, John Brebbia has been an extremely solid Major League reliever. Through 3 seasons in St. Louis, Brebbia pitched 155 innings with a fitting 3.14 ERA before suffering a UCL injury that required Tommy John surgery. After being non-tendered, Brebbia signed with the Giants and has found roles with the White Sox and Braves bullpen. The Cardinals showed interest in Brebbia at this year's deadline, but went elsewhere. Now, Brebbia is poised to make a playoff run with Atlanta. (My favorite John Brebbia fact is recorded a 2.000 OPS in one plate appearance in 2019. A true two-way player.) Former Cardinal factor - 5. Fun factor - 5. Underdog factor - 5. Total score - 15

Final power rankings 1. Kansas City Royals Score: 25

KC is the closest team in proximity to St. Louis, has the most number of former Cardinals, and a fun underdog roster headlined by one of the most exciting superstars in all of baseball. Can't go wrong. 2. Los Angeles Dodgers Score: 20

Tommy Edman and Jack Flaherty get huge bonus points. Plus it's my list and I give two-way players a fun factor of 10. Deal with it. 3. San Diego Padres Score: 19

No former Cardinals players but Mike Shildt gives the Padres a good Cardinals connection. A very fun roster, too. 4. Detroit Tigers Score: 19

Shades of 2011. A really fun story for a really fun team. 5. New York Mets Score: 18

Admittedly the Mets have the highest payroll in baseball, but the way they got here is fun. Plus there are a lot of former Cardinals connections. 6. Cleveland Guardians Score: 16

A cool comeback story for a team that really needs a ring. 7. Baltimore Orioles Score: 15

Probably the most young talent on any MLB roster. Can't really go wrong. 8. Atlanta Braves Score: 15

They're a fun roster, but they've been here before. Plus their former Cardinal players didn't have too much staying power. 9. Philadelphia Phillies Score: 12

Lot's of entertaining players on a roster still chasing their first ring. It's lacking in the Cardinal connection department, though. 10. New York Yankees Score: 10

It's a fun roster but it's also the evil empire. 11. Milwaukee Brewers Score: 8

The Brewers taking over the role the Cardinals used to have in the NL Central would be a real slap in the face. 12. Houston Astros Score: 8

Do I really even need to explain? manual