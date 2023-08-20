Evaluating the last 10 hyped prospect debuts for the St. Louis Cardinals
Over the last ten years, Cardinal fans have been treated to some strong prospects. Which of the prospects had great debuts and which struggled?
Masyn Winn
The most recent top prospect to be promoted is Masyn Winn. Winn has risen quickly through the Cardinals' farm system and national prospect lists. The highest point that he's reached in his career was #32 in this year's midseason rankings. O'Neill's debut came just the other night against the New York Mets in St. Louis.
In his first game in the majors, Winn recorded a single and went 1-4 with a strikeout. There was quite a bit of drama surrounding his first career hit, as Pete Alonso threw the ball into the stands soon after receiving the throw from third. In true Winn fashion, the single was an infield hit that he legged out handily for his first career hit.
While Winn is able to hit for contact and some power, his calling card remains his speed and highlight-reel defense. He is the shortstop of the future for the Cardinals and should be a cornerpiece for a team that wishes to contend each year. The Cardinals will more than likely keep Winn up for the remainder of the season, albeit with a close view on his at-bats so that he maintains his rookie status for next year.