Evaluating the last 10 hyped prospect debuts for the St. Louis Cardinals
Over the last ten years, Cardinal fans have been treated to some strong prospects. Which of the prospects had great debuts and which struggled?
Given Masyn Winn's recent promotion, it seems fitting to look back at other notable rookie debuts in recent Cardinals' history. For a team that usually doesn't have high draft picks, the Cardinals have been able to develop and identify high-end talent. Occasionally, those players will make their way onto national prospect lists.
The St. Louis Cardinals continually promote MLB-ready players. While some of these players are nationally recognized, others have fought through the minors only to subsequently prove themselves at the MLB level. Since 2013, there have been 10 top-100 prospects making their MLB debut for the Cardinals.
Oscar Taveras, Stephen Piscotty, Alex Reyes, Jack Flaherty, Tyler O'Neill, Dylan Carlson, Nolan Gorman, Matthew Liberatore, Jordan Walker, and Masyn Winn have all made their professional debuts since 2013. While it is always challenging to adjust to major-league talent, it is always possible for something great to happen. Let's take a look at the 7 recent prospect debuts that the Cardinals have had since 2013.
A few stipulations: first, the rookie must have been on MLB.com's top-100 prospect list at some point in his career since 2013. Second, the rookie's first complete game or start will be accounted for. If a player comes into a game in the 5th innings as a defensive replacement or reliever, that debut will not be analyzed. Lastly, these will not be rankings. This list is strictly a look back at recent top prospect debuts for the Cardinals.