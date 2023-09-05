Evaluating 4 ways the Cardinals can handle their outfield situation in 2024
Depending on how the Cardinals mix and match their outfielders, it will have a direct impact on the quality of their offense and defense in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Give Tyler O'Neill or Dylan Carlson a shot in left field, Lars Nootbaar in center field, and Jordan Walker in right field
Well, wouldn't this feel like a Cardinals move? I don't think this will happen, but you can't rule it out either.
The Cardinals really seem to have cooled on both O'Neill and Carlson as the year has gone on. Even so, both still present upside that the Cardinals may want to hold onto.
O'Neill continues to be placed in the starting lineup each day when he decides he is good to go, and since being activated from the IL on July 20th, he's posted a .808 OPS and 122 wRC+ while stabilizing their defense in left field.
Carlson, on the other hand, has been on the IL as of late and has seen his stock plummet this year. While he hasn't done much to prove why he deserves to start in 2024, he may not hold enough value on the trade market to make it worth moving on from him.
Even if the Cardinals want to give one of them a shot again in 2024, they'll still have an option like Burleson, Edman, or Donovan to overtake them if needed.
If I had to bet, I think it's more likely that at least one of O'Neill or Carlson will be off the roster in 2024, and if one of them remains, they'll be a fourth outfielder for the club.