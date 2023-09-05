Evaluating 4 ways the Cardinals can handle their outfield situation in 2024
Depending on how the Cardinals mix and match their outfielders, it will have a direct impact on the quality of their offense and defense in 2024
By Josh Jacobs
Bring in a center fielder this offseason, with Lars Nootbaar and Jordan Walker in the corners
This is where things get spicy, and honestly, I think the Cardinals will at least explore this in the offseason.
I don't really see them making a big swing here, as they have way too much they need to invest in their pitching staff for them to make a significant trade or free agent signing for their new center fielder.
Still, there are some names that could be of interest to St. Louis should they prefer to add a different center fielder to the mix. A reunion with Harrison Bader could come on a one-year "prove it deal" after his disappointing 2023 season, and their familiarity with one another could go a long way here.
Kevin Kiermaier was a rumored target last offseason, and he's had a bounce-back season in Toronto. He remains one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball, and has had his best offensive season since 2017.
Bringing in a low-cost center fielder may have even more benefits than what they can provide on the field. This makes Carlson, O'Neill, or Burleson more expendable on the trade market, which will be helpful in their pursuit of pitching.