Does Cardinals' John Mozeliak have a case for the Baseball Hall of Fame?
MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds said that Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak is going to the Hall of Fame.
MLB Network analyst and former second baseman Harold Reynolds said that he believes John Mozeliak is guaranteed to be in Cooperstown once he retires. Currently, Mozeliak is the St. Louis Cardinals' President of Baseball Operations
"I've always believed Mozeliak's one of the brightest baseball minds anyway, being able to put people together, put teams together, and compete. He's gonna be a Hall of Famer. You look at his resume, there's no doubt in my mind he's going to Cooperstown. "- Harold Reynolds
Reynolds then went into detail on Mozeliak's championship resume, his tenure in St. Louis, and how his case is strong to be in the Hall of Fame someday. You can find the entire audio clip below. Reynolds also expressed belief in the Cardinals' ability to flip the script in 2024 and contend with some of the best teams in baseball.
The case for Mozeliak's induction
John Mozeliak was first named the team's Senior Vice President and General Manager in October 2007. He remained in that position until he was named the President of Baseball Operations on June 30, 2017; he was the first person to receive that title in the franchise's history.
Under Mozeliak's tenure, the Cardinals have reached the postseason ten times and have won six National League Central titles. The Cardinals also won the World Series in 2011, and they have two National League Pennants.
Under Mozeliak's leadership, St. Louis teams have a .553 winning percentage in sixteen seasons. Additionally, the franchise has produced three Most Valuable Players, multiple Gold Glove and Platinum Glove award winners, several Silver Sluggers, and one manager of the year. The franchise has seen lots of success both on and off the field since Mozeliak's promotion before the 2008 season. Both current and future Hall of Famers have played in St. Louis as well, only bolstering the argument for Mozeliak's induction.
The case against Mozeliak's induction
Perhaps the most glaring argument against Mozeliak's induction is the recent history of malaise. St. Louis has failed to make it to the World Series for a decade now, and the team failed to make it to the playoffs three years in a row (2016-2018). The 2023 season also left fans frustrated with Mozeliak's recent moves and decisions.
While a manager is only as good as his owner and the owner's financial benevolence, many general managers are able to make do with what they have. Tampa Bay, Cleveland, and other small-market teams are able to produce frequent contenders with a budget half of what Mozeliak has been able to work with.
While there isn't a specific category in Cooperstown for General Managers (or Presidents of Baseball Operations), there is a category for Executives. Pat Gillick, a former GM for the Blue Jays, Orioles, Mariners, and Phillies, was inducted in 2011. He won two World Series with the Blue Jays in 1992 and 1993, and he was with the Phillies when they won in 2008. Gillick was quite successful, and his time as a General Manager spanned thirty years. Mozeliak would have to continue in the Front Office and likely win another World Series in order to be a lock for the Hall of Fame.